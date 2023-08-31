FirstEnergy's Subsidiaries File Settlement To Consolidate Into Single Entity

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE), an electricity utility company, announced on Thursday that its subsidiaries Penelec, Penn Power, Keystone Appalachian Transmission Company, and Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission, LLC have filed a settlement agreement with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission or PaPUC to merge FirstEnergy's four Pennsylvania electric distribution companies into a single operating company.

With this settlement, the company expects to deliver safe, reliable electricity to more than two million customers in the state. It will also help the consolidated entity to gain better access to capital at more favorable interest rates to invest in projects.

Under the settlement terms, income-eligible customers would receive a total of $650,000 in bill assistance over five years. Additionally, the settlement has mechanisms to track cost savings realized through consolidated operations, that would be returned to customers as part of future base rates.

If the settlement is approved, then the newly consolidated entity will operate under the name FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company or FE PA. The distribution companies will continue to do business under their existing local brand names that are already familiar to customers.

Customers will continue to receive their electric bills from their familiar electric company brands. The consolidation also would not change Universal Service Programs, Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Programs for lower-income customers, Energy Efficiency programs, and Default Service programs.

"The companies have requested PaPUC approval of their application no later than December 2023 and are also awaiting commission approval in New York," FirstEnergy said in a statement.

Currently, shares of FirstEnergy are trading at $36.39, up 0.28% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.