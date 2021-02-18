FirstEnergy's (FE) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 32 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 36%. Also, the bottom line declined 41.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



On a GAAP basis, the company delivered earnings of 45 cents per share against the loss of 20 cents incurred in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

FirstEnergy generated revenues of $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.8 billion by 10.7%. Also, the top line moved down 7.4% from $2.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Residential sales increased marginally on a year-over-year basis. Commercial deliveries dipped 5.4% while industrial sales fell 5.1% year over year. Total distribution deliveries slipped 3.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level due to the ongoing pandemic’s impact on commercial and industrial sales.



Total operating expenses in the quarter under review came in at $2,143 million, up 4.1% from $2,058 million in the prior-year quarter.



In the fourth quarter, operating income was $394 million, down 35.9% from $615 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

FirstEnergy had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash worth $1,801 million as of Dec 31, 2020 compared with $679 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Dec 31, 2020 were $22,131 million, up from $19,618 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2020 was $1,423 million compared with $2,467 million in 2019.

Guidance

Management expected the company’s 2021 earnings per share (EPS) outlook in the range of $2.40-$2.60 with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate pegged at $2.61. Also, the company expects first-quarter 2021 EPS in the range of 62-72 cents with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate pegged at 69 cents. It anticipates investing $3 billion in the ongoing year.

Zacks Rank

FirstEnergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 2.6%.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 54 cents per share, inline with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



WEC Energy Group WEC delivered fourth-quarter 2020 earnings per share of 76 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 2.7%.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report



WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC): Get Free Report



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.