FirstEnergy's (FE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered fourth-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 50 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 5.7%. The bottom line declined 2% from the year-ago quarter’s 51 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, FirstEnergy reported fourth-quarter 2022 loss of 71 cents per share, down 192% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 77 cents.

Total Revenues

FirstEnergy generated operating revenues of $3,178 million in the fourth quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,841 million by 11.9%. The top line improved 19.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



Total revenues for 2022 totaled $12.52 billion, up 12.2% from the year-ago figure of $11.16 billion.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

In the trailing twelve-month period, FirstEnergy’s electricity sales improved 1.5% from the prior-year period, primarily due to improved sales volumes to industrial and commercial customers.



Total operating expenses for the fourth-quarter amounted to $2,723 million, up 22.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,228 million.



In the fourth quarter, operating income was $455 million, up 5.3% from $432 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

As of Feb 10, 2023, FE reported a strong balance sheet with available liquidity of approximately $4.3 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $225 million.



Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Dec 31, 2022 were $21.2 billion, compared with $22.3 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by operating activities for 2022 was $2.7 billion, compared with $2.8 billion in 2021.

Guidance

FirstEnergy provided its 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.44-$2.64 per share, based on 574 million shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS is $2.47, lower than the midpoint of the guided range. In addition, the company provided a guidance range of 56 cents-66 cents per share for the first quarter of 2023, based on 573 million shares outstanding.



The company reaffirmed its long-term annual operating EPS growth rate of 6-8%. It also reaffirmed the FFO/debt target of 14-15%.

