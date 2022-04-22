FirstEnergy's (FE) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 62 cents by 3.2%. However, the bottom line declined by 13% from the year-ago earnings of 69 cents per share.
On a GAAP basis, FirstEnergy reported first-quarter 2022 earnings of 51 cents per share, down 18% from the prior-year quarter’s 62 cents.
Total Revenues
FirstEnergy generated operating revenues of $2,991 million in the first quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,782 million by 7.5%. The top line improved by 8.7% from $2,752 million in the year-ago quarter.
Highlights of the Release
In the first quarter of 2022, residential sales increased by 2.2% due to higher weather-related usage. Commercial deliveries increased by 7.6%, while industrial sales improved by 2.5% year over year due to the higher demand from commercial and industrial customers. Total distribution deliveries moved up 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.
Total operating expenses for the first quarter amounted to $2,413 million, up 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,143 million, due to the higher purchased power cost and an increase in general taxes.
In the first quarter, operating income was $578 million, down 5.1% from $609 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Update
FirstEnergy had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash worth $310 million as of Mar 31, 2022 compared with $1,511 million on Dec 31, 2021.
Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Mar 31, 2022 were $21,754 million, down 2.2% from $22,248 million on Dec 31, 2021.
Net cash provided by operating activities as of Mar 31, 2022 was $355 million compared with $533 million in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
FirstEnergy provided the second-quarter 2022 earnings guidance in the range of 46-56 cents per share. FE reiterated the 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.50 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of $2.43 per share is higher than $2.40, the midpoint of the guided range.
FirstEnergy plans to invest $3.3 billion in 2022, up 15% compared with 2021, to strengthen the grid and lead clean energy transition. FE expects to invest $17 billion in the 2021-2025 period, of which $8.6 billion will be directed toward grid modernization and increasing resiliency, $1.7 billion for conservation & $6.5 billion for clean energy transition and customer-centric growth projects.
Zacks Rank
