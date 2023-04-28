FirstEnergy's (FE) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents by 1.64%. The bottom line was on par with the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 51 cents per share, on par with the prior-year quarter EPS.

Total Revenues

FirstEnergy generated operating revenues of $3,238 million in the first quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,174 million by 2%. The top line improved 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

Highlights of the Release

Electric sales improved 8.3% from the prior-year period, primarily due to improved sales to industrial and commercial customers.



Total operating expenses amounted to $2,624 million, up 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,413 million.

Financial Update

As of Apr 24, 2023, FE reported a strong balance sheet with available liquidity of approximately $3.9 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $130 million.



Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Mar 31, 2023, were $22.1 billion compared with $21.2 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash used for operating activities was $112 million against $355 million cash provided in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

FirstEnergy reaffirmed 2023 earnings guidance in the range of $2.44-$2.64 per share, based on 574 million shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $2.51 per share, lower than $2.54 per share midpoint of the guided range. It also provided second-quarter total earnings guidance in the range of $230-$285 million, or 40-50 cents per share, based on 573 million shares outstanding.



The company reaffirmed its long-term annual operating EPS growth rate of 6-8%. It also reiterated the FFO/debt target of 14-15%.

Zacks Rank

