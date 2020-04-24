FirstEnergy's (FE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered first-quarter 2020 operating earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents by 3.13%. Quarterly earnings dropped by a penny from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



On a GAAP basis, the company’s earnings amounted to 14 cents compared with the earnings of 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Total Revenues



FirstEnergy generated total revenues of $2,709 million in first-quarter 2020, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,916 million by 7.08%. The figure declined from $2,883 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release



Residential sales fell 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Commercial deliveries declined 7.5% and industrial sales fell 3% year over year. Total distribution deliveries declined 7.8% from prior-year quarter’s levels due to milder-than-expected temperatures as well as lower usage.



Total operating expenses in the quarter under review amounted to $ 2,177 million, down 3.4% from $2,254 million in the prior-year quarter.



In the first quarter, operating income was $532 million, down 15.4 from $629 million in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Update



FirstEnergy had cash and cash equivalents of $152 million as of Mar 31, 2020 compared with $627 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Mar 31, 2020 was $20,821 million, up from $19,618 million on Dec 31, 2019.



Net Cash used in operating activities in first-quarter 2020 was $560 million compared with $182 million in the prior-year quarter.



Guidance



Management reaffirmed 2020 earnings per share guidance in the range of $2.40-$2.60, whose mid-point of $2.50 is in line with the current Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the company provided second-quarter earnings guidance in the range of 48-58 cents, whose mid-point of 53 cents is lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of 64 cents.



Zacks Rank



