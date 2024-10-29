FirstEnergy Updates Earnings Guidance and Investment Plans

FirstEnergy ( (FE) ) has shared an update.

FirstEnergy Corp. reported third quarter 2024 GAAP earnings of $0.73 per share, with non-GAAP earnings at $0.85 per share, aligning with their guidance range. The company narrowed its full-year 2024 earnings guidance and increased its capital investment plan to $4.6 billion, reflecting a 24% rise from 2023. Despite facing challenges like lower customer demand due to mild weather, FirstEnergy remains committed to its long-term annual earnings growth target of 6-8%.

