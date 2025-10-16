FirstEnergy Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

FirstEnergy Corporation FE is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 22, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 4% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors That Might Have Impacted FE’s Q3 Performance

During the third quarter of 2025, FirstEnergy subsidiary Potomac Edison commissioned a new substation in Morgan County, WV, improving power reliability for nearly 2,000 residents and businesses. Equipped with smart grid technology, the substation features automated systems that detect and isolate issues, restore service remotely and quickly identify outage locations to expedite repairs.



In August 2025, FirstEnergy’s subsidiary, FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company, energized the new Klecknersville Substation, providing an additional power source for customers in Moore, Lehigh, East Allen and Upper Nazareth townships, as well as the boroughs of Bath and Chapman. Over 5,000 residents and businesses in rapidly growing Northampton County, PA, are now powered by this substation, which was built to support the region’s continued development.



These initiatives are expected to have enhanced FE’s service reliability and boosted its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



In August 2025, FirstEnergy’s subsidiary, FirstEnergy Pennsylvania Electric Company, also completed a significant infrastructure upgrade in Westmoreland County to enhance the reliability and resilience of electric service for 2,300 West Penn Power customers in Unity and Hempfield townships. The company rebuilt a critical portion of its local power grid to minimize outages and accelerate restoration times, which should further contribute positively to the quarterly earnings.



However, higher operating expenses might have offset some of the positives in the to-be-reported quarter.

FE’s Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 16.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.86 billion, implying a 3.5% improvement year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total electric distribution deliveries is pinned at 39,638.43 megawatt-hours, down 0.2% from the figure registered in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is slated to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 23, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.06% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



CNP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 47 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 51.6%.



Entergy Corporation ETR is expected to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ETR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.32 per share.



Duke Energy DUK is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.04% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.56%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.71 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.6%.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.