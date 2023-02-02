US Markets
FirstEnergy sells stake in unit for $3.5 billion

February 02, 2023 — 06:12 pm EST

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Utility provider FirstEnergy Corp FE.N said on Thursday it would sell a 30% ownership interest in its unit FirstEnergy Transmission LLC to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners for $3.5 billion.

The latest sale comes after FirstEnergy divested 19.9% of the unit to Brookfield in May.

