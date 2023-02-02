FirstEnergy sells stake in unit for $3.5 billion

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Utility provider FirstEnergy Corp FE.N said on Thursday it would sell a 30% ownership interest in its unit FirstEnergy Transmission LLC to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners for $3.5 billion.

The latest sale comes after FirstEnergy divested 19.9% of the unit to Brookfield in May.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.