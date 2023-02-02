US Markets
FE

FirstEnergy sells stake in transmissions unit for $3.5 billion

February 02, 2023 — 06:40 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Utility provider FirstEnergy Corp FE.N said on Thursday it would sell a 30% ownership interest in its unit FirstEnergy Transmission LLC (FET) to Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners in an all-cash deal of $3.5 billion.

The latest sale comes after FirstEnergy divested 19.9% of the unit to Brookfield in May.

The proceeds from the deal, expected to close by early 2024, will be used to improve FirstEnergy's credit profile as it targets a funds from operations-to-debt ratio of 14% to 15%.

Selling minority stakes is a compelling option for regulated energy companies to strengthen their financial position and meet capital needs that are likely to intensify on the road to fuel the U.S. transition to clean energy.

FirstEnergy also increased its 2021-2025 long-term growth plan to nearly $18 billion from the $17 billion target established in 2021, with a focus on smart grid and clean energy transition.

FET is the holding company of FirstEnergy's transmission utility units, which are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.