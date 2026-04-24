FirstEnergy to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

FirstEnergy Corporation FE is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 28, after market close. The company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 1.92% in the last reported quarter.



Let us discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

FE’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 71 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 5.97%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $3.84 billion, implying a 2.08% year-over-year improvement.

Factors That Might Have Impacted FE’s Q1 Performance

FirstEnergy’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from higher load growth, driven by a rise in data center demand and increased demand from industrial customers. The company’s expanding customer base, supported by its strong transmission and distribution assets, is likely to have contributed positively to first-quarter earnings.



FirstEnergy has been making various investments for infrastructure development, grid upgradation and replacement under the Energize365 program. The company’s operational efficiency and strong infrastructure enable it to cater efficiently to rising demand, and are likely to have a positive impact on earnings.



However, an increase in operation and maintenance expenses is anticipated to have partially offset first-quarter gains.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts About FE

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.28%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 5 and is likely to have registered an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.31% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



DUK has a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.79 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 1.70%.



Ameren Corporation AEE is set to report first-quarter results on May 6 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 9.27%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.17 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 9.35%.



NiSource Inc. NI is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 6 and is likely to have come up with an earnings beat. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



NI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.11%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.03 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 5.10%.

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Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.