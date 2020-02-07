FirstEnergy Reaffirms FY20 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, electric utility FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, and provided earnings outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project operating earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.49 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company is expecting reported results between a loss of $0.14 per share and earnings of $0.70 per share. It also projects operating earnings in a range of $0.60 to $0.70 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $0.63 per share.

FirstEnergy also said it is affirming its long-term growth rate projections and remains on track to achieve 6 to 8 percent compound annual operating earnings growth (CAGR) from 2018 to 2021, as well as its extended CAGR of 5 to 7 percent through 2023.

That projection includes plans to issue up to $600 million of equity annually starting in 2022 to fund the company's regulated growth initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.