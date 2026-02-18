FirstEnergy Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

FirstEnergy Corp. FE reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents by 1.92%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 67 cents.



FE reported 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share compared with $2.37 in 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 7.60%.



The increase in 2025 core earnings was due to the impact of new base rates in Ohio and Pennsylvania and growth in transmission rate base under formula rate programs.

Total Revenues of FE

Operating revenues of $3.78 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion by 16.9%. The top line increased 19.6% from $3.18 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



FE reported total revenues of $15.09 billion in 2025 compared with $ 13.47 billion in 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 12.01%.

FE’s Segmental Performance

Distribution: Revenues from this segment totaled $7.55 billion in 2025, up 9.97% from the prior-year level of $6.86 billion.



Integrated: Revenues from this segment amounted to $5.68 billion in 2025, rising 16.6% from the prior-year level of $4.88 billion.



Stand-Alone Transmission: Revenues from this segment amounted to $1.91 billion in 2025, up 6.60% from the prior-year level of $1.79 billion

Highlights of FE’s Q4 Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were $12.88 billion in 2025, up 16.10% from the year-ago level of $11.01 billion due to the higher other operating expenses, provision for depreciation, and general taxes.



Operating income totaled $2.21billion in 2025, down 7.03% from the year-ago recorded number of $2.38 billion.



The company reported an interest expense of $1.22 billion in 2025, up 6.38% from the prior-year level of $1.14 billion.

FE’s 2026 Guidance

FirstEnergy expects its 2026 core earnings per share (EPS) to be in the range of $2.62- $2.82. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for the same is pinned at $2.71 per share, which is lower than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



FirstEnergy expects a long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%. FE has a capital investment plan of $36 billion for the 2026-2030 period, reflecting an increase of nearly 30% compared to its previous five-year investment strategy, which resulted in 10% compounded annual growth rate through 2030.



The company expects 2026 capital investment of $6 billion for infrastructure development, grid upgradation and significant reliability and resiliency enhancements to the high-voltage transmission system.

FE’s Zacks Rank

FirstEnergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

