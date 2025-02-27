FirstEnergy Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

FirstEnergy FE reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 67 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents by 4.3%.



Find the latest earnings estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



However, the bottom line increased 8.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 62 cents. The year-over-year increase in earnings was due to rate base growth in the company's distribution and transmission formula rate programs, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate and lower Ohio distribution revenues resulting from the Electric Security Plan V order.



The company generated GAAP earnings of 45 cents per share compared with 30 cents in the fourth quarter of 2023.



FE reported earnings of $2.63 for 2024 compared with $2.56 per share in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 2.7%.

Total Revenues of FirstEnergy



Operating revenues of $3.18 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67 billion by 13.5%. However, the top line increased by 1% from $3.15 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



FE reported total revenues of $13.47 billion for 2024 compared with $12.87 billion in 2023, which reflects a year-over-year increase of 4.7%.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Highlights of FE’s 2024 Earnings



Total operating expenses were $11.1 billion in 2024, up 4.6% from the year-ago level of $10.6 billion due to the higher other operating expenses, provision for depreciation and general taxes.



Operating income totaled $2.38 billion in 2024, up 4.8% from the year-ago recorded number of $2.27 billion.



The company incurred an interest expense of $1.14 billion in 2024, up 1.8% from the prior-year level of $1.12 billion.



Total distribution deliveries increased 2.8% in 2024 compared with 2023, reflecting cooling degree days were 37% above last year.

FE’s 2025 Guidance



FirstEnergy expects its 2025 earnings per share guidance in the range of $2.40-$2.60, which indicates a 5.5% increase over the 2024 guidance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.89 per share, which is higher than the company’s guided range.



FirstEnergy expects its long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%. FE now has a capital investment plan of $28 billion for the 2025-2029 period.



The company expects its 2025 capital investment to be $5 billion, up from $4.5 billion in 2024, which reflects an 11% year-over-year increase in investments.

FE’s Zacks Rank



FirstEnergy currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported a fourth-quarter 2024 EPS of 87 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents by 1.2%. However, the bottom line decreased 17.1% from $1.05 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Operating revenues totaled $1.99 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.14 billion by 7.1%. However, the top line increased 2% from $1.95 billion in the prior-year quarter.



WEC Energy Group WEC reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. However, the bottom line increased 30% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.10.



Operating revenues of $2.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.6 billion by around 12.1%. However, the top line increased 2.7% from $2.22 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Xcel Energy Inc. XEL reported fourth-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 81 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents by 6.9%. The bottom line also decreased 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 83 cents.



Revenues of $3.12 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.72 billion by 16.1%. The figure also declined 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.44 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.