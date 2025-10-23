FirstEnergy Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Capital Spending Up

FirstEnergy Corp. ( FE ) reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 83 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 76 cents by 9.2%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 76 cents per share.

The year-over-year increase in core earnings was due to the impact of new base rates in Pennsylvania and growth in transmission rate base under formula rate programs. These drivers were partially offset by higher planned operating expenses that were approved with new base rates and work that was accelerated into 2025.

The company generated GAAP earnings of 76 cents per share compared with 73 cents in the third quarter of 2024.

Total Revenues of FE

Operating revenues of $4.14 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.91 billion by 5.8%. The top line increased 11.2% from $3.72 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

FE’s Segmental Performance

Distribution: Revenues from this segment totaled $2.02 billion, up 11.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Integrated: Revenues from this segment amounted to $1.65 billion, up 13.8% from $1.45 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Stand-Alone Transmission: Revenues from this segment amounted to $488 million, up 2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of FE’s Q3 Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were $3.3 billion, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3 billion.

Operating income totaled $830 million, up 14.2% from the year-ago recorded number of $727 million.

The company reported an interest expense of $312 million, up 13% from the prior-year level of $276 million.

FE’s 2025 Guidance

FirstEnergy narrows its 2025 core earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $2.50- $2.56 from the prior range of $2.40-$2.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.53 per share, which is on par with the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

FirstEnergy expects a long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%. FE has a capital investment plan of $28 billion for the 2025-2029 period.

The company increased its 2025 capital investment to $5.5 billion from $5 billion, with more than half of the increase to be invested in strengthening its Transmission operation.

FE’s Zacks Rank

FirstEnergy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation ( PNW ) is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 3, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.90 per share, which implies a year-over-year decrease of 13.95%.

PNW’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 2.12%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $4.56 per share, which implies a year-over-year decline of 12.98%.

NRG Energy ( NRG ) is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 6, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.93 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.32%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $8.15 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 22.74%.

Alliant Energy ( LNT ) is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 6, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.17 per share, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.74%.

LNT’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.57%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pinned at $3.22 per share, which implies a year-over-year improvement of 5.92%.

