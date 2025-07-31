FirstEnergy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

FirstEnergy FE reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 4%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported earnings of 51 cents per share.



The year-over-year increase in core earnings was due to the impact of new base rates in Pennsylvania and growth in transmission rate base under formula rate programs. These drivers were partially offset by milder temperatures throughout the second quarter of 2025 as compared to 2024, which reduced customer demand by nearly 3%.



The company generated GAAP earnings of 46 cents per share compared with 8 cents in the second quarter of 2024.

Total Revenues of FE

Operating revenues of $3.38 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41 billion by 1%. The top line increased 3% from $3.28 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

FE’s Segmental Performance

Distribution: Revenues from this segment totaled $1.68 billion, up 1.6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Integrated: Revenues from this segment amounted to $1.26 billion compared with $1.18 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Stand-Alone Transmission: Revenues from this segment amounted to $456 million compared with $468 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of FE’s Q2 Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were $2.73 billion, down 4.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.86 billion.



Operating income totaled $646 million, up 52.7% from the year-ago recorded number of $423 million.



The company reported an interest expense of $299 million, up 4.9% from the prior-year level of $285 million.

FE’s 2025 Guidance

FirstEnergy continues to expect 2025 core earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $2.40-$2.60. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.53 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



FirstEnergy expects a long-term EPS growth rate of 6-8%. FE has a capital investment plan of $28 billion for the 2025-2029 period.



The company expects its 2025 capital investment to be $5 billion.

FE’s Zacks Rank

FirstEnergy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

