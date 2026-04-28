FirstEnergy Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $405 million, or $0.70 per share, compared to $360 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $4.2 billion, up from $3.8 billion last year.

Core Earnings in the first quarter of 2026 were $0.72 per share, a 7.5% increase compared to Core Earnings of $0.67 per share in the first quarter of 2025.

"We are off to a great start in 2026," said Brian X. Tierney, FirstEnergy Board Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong first quarter results reflect the progress we are making as we execute our plan.

"That momentum is driven by our strategy of making disciplined, customer-focused investments in a reliable and resilient electric grid," Tierney added. "This consistent execution reinforces our confidence in our investment and growth plan and our 2026 outlook."

FirstEnergy reaffirmed its 2026 Core Earnings guidance of $2.62 to $2.82 per share.

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