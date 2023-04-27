FirstEnergy profit misses estimates on lower power usage, cuts FY outlook

April 27 (Reuters) - FirstEnergy Corp FE.N narrowly missed estimates for first-quarter profit on Thursday, as the electric utility provider was hit by weak demand for electricity amid warmer-than-expected weather, and also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

Unfavorable conditions, such as an unseasonably warm winter and severe storms in certain states, were expected to pressure earnings of most U.S. utilities in the March quarter.

FirstEnergy which serves more than six million customers in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions said lower operating expenses were offset by the impact of mild winter temperatures.

Residential sales were down 8.4% from last year due to lower weather-related usage. Commercial deliveries fell 7.1%, while sales to industrial customers decreased less than 1%.

Overall, total distribution deliveries decreased about 5.3%, from the first quarter of 2022.

FirstEnergy cut its full-year earnings outlook on a per share basis to a range of $2.35 to $2.55, from $2.44 to $2.64, with midpoint falling below analysts' estimate of $2.53 per share.

For the second quarter, FirstEnergy sees earnings between $230 million and $285 million, or 40-50 cents per share, also below estimates of 55 cents per share.

The Akron, Ohio-based company's adjusted earnings was 60 cents per share for the three months ended March 31, missing estimates of 61 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Peers Southern Co SO.N and DTE Energy Co DTE.N beat profit estimates on Thursday as lower costs offset warmer weather headwinds.

(Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arshreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Arshreets;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.