FirstEnergy price target lowered to $47 from $48 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc lowered the firm’s price target on FirstEnergy (FE) to $47 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says FirstEnergy remains its value pick, as KeyBanc believes the ultimate resolution of regulatory proceedings in Ohio will be constructive.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.