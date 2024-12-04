FirstEnergy price target lowered to $47 from $48 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc lowered the firm’s price target on FirstEnergy (FE) to $47 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says FirstEnergy remains its value pick, as KeyBanc believes the ultimate resolution of regulatory proceedings in Ohio will be constructive.

