FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.39

FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE:FE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.39 per share on 1st of December. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

FirstEnergy's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, FirstEnergy's dividend was only 66% of earnings, however it was paying out 234% of free cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 19.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:FE Historic Dividend September 23rd 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.56. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.4% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. FirstEnergy has impressed us by growing EPS at 67% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that FirstEnergy could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While FirstEnergy is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think FirstEnergy is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for FirstEnergy (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

