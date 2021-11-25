FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) shareholders have earned a 53% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) share price is up 46% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 25% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 3.5% in three years.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

FirstEnergy was able to grow EPS by 66% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 46% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about FirstEnergy as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:FE Earnings Per Share Growth November 25th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on FirstEnergy's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of FirstEnergy, it has a TSR of 53% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that FirstEnergy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 53% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand FirstEnergy better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with FirstEnergy (including 1 which is significant) .

We will like FirstEnergy better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

