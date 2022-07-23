FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.39

FirstEnergy Corp.'s (NYSE:FE) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.39 per share on 1st of September. The dividend yield will be 4.1% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

FirstEnergy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, FirstEnergy's dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 327% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 28.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 59% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:FE Historic Dividend July 23rd 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.56. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.4% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. FirstEnergy has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 75% per annum. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which FirstEnergy hasn't been doing.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for FirstEnergy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

