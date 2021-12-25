FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.39

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.39 per share on the 1st of March. The dividend yield will be 3.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

FirstEnergy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, FirstEnergy was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 387% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 28.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 69%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:FE Historic Dividend December 25th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$2.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.56. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.4% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

FirstEnergy Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that FirstEnergy has grown earnings per share at 63% per year over the past five years. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Strong earnings growth means FirstEnergy has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for FirstEnergy (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

