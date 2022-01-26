FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.39

The board of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.39 per share on the 1st of March. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.8%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

FirstEnergy's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. At the time of the last dividend payment, FirstEnergy was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 387% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 24.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 71%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

NYSE:FE Historic Dividend January 26th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$2.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.56. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.4% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

FirstEnergy Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. FirstEnergy has impressed us by growing EPS at 63% per year over the past five years. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

FirstEnergy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about FirstEnergy's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for FirstEnergy (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.