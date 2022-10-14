FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.39

The board of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of December, with investors receiving $0.39 per share. The dividend yield will be 4.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

FirstEnergy's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 234% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 19.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 58% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.56. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.4% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that FirstEnergy has grown earnings per share at 67% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that FirstEnergy could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On FirstEnergy's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for FirstEnergy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

