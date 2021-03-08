US Markets
FE

FirstEnergy names new CEO in wake of bribery scandal

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published

Electric utility company FirstEnergy Corp on Monday named Steven Strah as its new chief, after a bribery scandal led to the ousting of former CEO Charles Jones and two other executives in October.

Adds background

March 8 (Reuters) - Electric utility company FirstEnergy Corp FE.N on Monday named Steven Strah as its new chief, after a bribery scandal led to the ousting of former CEO Charles Jones and two other executives in October.

The Akron, Ohio-based utility had fired Jones over the payment of about $4 million to an entity associated with a person who subsequently became a utility regulator.

Strah was appointed as acting chief executive officer in October.

The change at the top comes a month after FE said activist investor Carl Icahn was looking to buy a stake in the energy distributor.

Last year, the power utility had received subpoenas in a $60 million bribery case stemming from a controversial bill to bail out the state's nuclear power plants. [https://reut.rs/38CeDnx]

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters