FirstEnergy (FE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

FirstEnergy FE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Feb 13, after market close. The company had delivered an earnings surprise of 2.6% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Consider

FirstEnergy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from its ongoing investment to strengthen the transmission & distribution operations and fortify the grid.



FirstEnergy’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been impacted by higher operation and maintenance expenses and increase in input costs. Higher average shares outstanding can have a dilutive impact on fourth-quarter earnings.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 3.92%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.84 billion, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



FirstEnergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



DUK Energy DUK is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 9, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Consolidated Edison ED is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 16, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.



Public Service Enterprise Group PEG is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports its fourth-quarter results on Feb 21, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.72% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

