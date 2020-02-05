FirstEnergy (FE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

FirstEnergy Corporation FE is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb 7 2020, before market open. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.87%, on average.



Factors to Consider



FirstEnergy’s customer-focused, long-term infrastructure investment program as well as installed automated reclosing devices to reduce power outages is likely to have made a positive impact on the company’s fourth-quarter performance.



Also, the Energizing the Future plan has improved the company’s reliability, resiliency and security. The plan is expected to have boosted its fourth-quarter earnings.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Q4 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 48 cents, which indicates a decline of 4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2019 sales is pegged at $2.74 billion, which suggests an increase of 1.28% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.35%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is slated to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 20. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Ameren Corporation AEE is set to release fourth-quarter 2019 numbers on Feb 13. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.73% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2019 results on Feb 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.



