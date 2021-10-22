FirstEnergy (FE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

FirstEnergy Corporation FE is slated to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 28. The company’s earnings were on par with expectation in the last reported quarter.



Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its September quarter performance.

Factors to Consider

FirstEnergy’s third-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from strong residential demand, and improving demand from industrial and commercial customer groups. Efficient management of debt and cost is also expected to have boosted margins.



FirstEnergy’s third-quarter results are expected to be adversely impacted by the absence of Ohio decoupling revenues, and the company’s decision to forego lost distribution revenues from residential and commercial customers.

Expectations

The company expects third-quarter 2021 earnings in the range of 70-80 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 80 cents, which indicates a 4.8% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales stands at $3.11 billion, suggesting growth of 2.9% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-eps-surprise | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -4.53%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



DTE Energy DTE is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 27. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.90% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The AES Corporation AES is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.