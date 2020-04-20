FirstEnergy (FE) to Post Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

FirstEnergy Corporation FE is scheduled to release first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 23, after market close. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 5.47%, on average.



Factors to Consider



The Energizing the Future plan has completed its sixth year and enhanced the company’s reliability, resiliency and security. This is expected to have boosted the company’s first-quarter earnings as well.



FirstEnergy is well positioned to manage its operation amid economic slowdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, as 65% distribution revenues are generated from residential customers. The company’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the uninterrupted supply chain.



Q1 Expectations



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2020 earnings per share is pegged at 65 cents, which indicates a decline of 2.99% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pegged at $2.92 billion, which suggests an increase of 1.27% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The company reaffirmed its first-quarter operating earnings guidance in the range of 60-70 cents per share.

What Our Model Says



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for FirstEnergy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.52%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Other Stocks to Consider



Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Dominion Energy Inc. D is slated to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.86% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN is set to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 7. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.53% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is set to release first-quarter 2020 results on May 12. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.73% and a Zacks Rank #3.



