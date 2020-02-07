FirstEnergy (FE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 55 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 14.6%. Quarterly earnings increased 10% year over year.
On a GAAP basis, the company incurred a loss of 20 cents against earnings of 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.
In 2019, FirstEnergy delivered earnings of $2.58, down from $2.59 in 2018. The actual results in at the top end of the expected guidance range of $2.50 - $2.60 per share.
Total Revenues
FirstEnergy generated total revenues of $2,673 million in fourth-quarter 2019, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,745 million by 2.6%. The figure declined from $2,710 million in the year-ago quarter.
In 2019, FirstEnergy generated revenues of $11,035 million, down from $11,261 million a year ago.
FirstEnergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
FirstEnergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote
Highlights of the Release
Residential sales fell 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Commercial deliveries declined 4.3% and industrial sales fell 2.4% year over year. Total distribution deliveries declined 3.2% from prior-year quarter’s levels due to milder-than-expected temperatures as well as lower commercial and industrial usage.
In the reported quarter Heating-degree-days were down 7% year over year.
Total operating expenses in the quarter under review amounted to $ 2,058 million, down from $2,198 million in the prior-year quarter.
In the fourth quarter, operating income was $ 615 million, up from $512 million in the year-ago quarter.
Guidance
Management guided 2020 earnings per share in the range of $2.40-$2.60, whose mid-point of $2.50 is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the period of $2.49. Also, the company provided first-quarter earnings guidance in the range of 60-70 cents, whose mid-point of 65 cents is higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter of 63 cents.
Zacks Rank
FirstEnergy carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Utility Releases
Xcel Energy XEL posted fourth-quarter 2019 operating earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 5.6%.
NextEra Energy NEE reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.44 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 by 6.5%.
CMS Energy Corp. CMS reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 68 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.7% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Click to get this free report
FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.