FirstEnergy (FE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 2.6%. Third-quarter earnings were near the upper end of the guidance range of 70-80 cents per share. However, the bottom line declined 3.6% from the year-ago earnings of 82 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, FirstEnergy reported third-quarter 2022 earnings of 58 cents per share, down 31.8% from the prior-year quarter’s 85 cents.

Total Revenues

FirstEnergy generated operating revenues of $3,533 million in the third quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,190 million by 10.8%. The top line improved 13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

FirstEnergy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FirstEnergy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FirstEnergy Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

In the trailing twelve-month period, FirstEnergy’s electricity sales improved 1.3% from the prior-year period, primarily due to improved sales volumes to industrial and commercial customers.



Total operating expenses for the third quarter amounted to $2,859 million, up 17.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,434 million, due to the higher fuel cost and the purchased power cost.



In the third quarter, operating income was $674 million, down 2.5% from $691 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2022, FE had cash and cash equivalents of $251 million compared with $1,462 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Sep 30, 2022 were $20,905 million, down 6.1% from $22,248 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 was $1,837 million compared with $2,104 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

FirstEnergy reiterated its 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.50 per share based on 571 million shares outstanding. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of $2.43 per share is marginally higher than the midpoint of the guided range. The company expects cash flow from operations to be in the range of $2.6- $3 billion for 2022. It also targets FFO/debt of nearly 13% in 2023, a year ahead of the initial target in 2024.



FirstEnergy restated its plan to invest $3.3 billion in 2022, up 15% compared with 2021, to strengthen the grid and lead a clean energy transition. It expects to invest $17 billion in the 2021-2025 period, of which $8.6 billion will be directed toward grid modernization and increasing resiliency, $1.7 billion for conservation and $6.5 billion for clean energy transition and customer-centric growth projects.

Zacks Rank

FirstEnergy currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

XEL Energy XEL is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 27 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter EPS is pegged at $1.20.



XEL Energy’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth is currently pegged at 6.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.7%.



NextEra Energy NEE is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Oct 28 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter EPS is pegged at 79 cents.



NextEra Energy’s long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 9.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 13.3%.



PNM Resources PNM is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 4 before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter EPS is pegged at $1.29.



PNM Resources’ long-term earnings growth is currently pegged at 4.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PNM’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.1%.







5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report



PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.