FirstEnergy (FE) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

FirstEnergy Corporation FE delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the bottom line declined by 10.2% from the year-ago earnings of 59 cents per share.



On a GAAP basis, FirstEnergy reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of 33 cents per share, up 200% from the prior-year quarter’s 11 cents.

Total Revenues

FirstEnergy generated operating revenues of $2,819 million in the second quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,763 million by 2%. The top line improved by 7.5% from $2,623 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

In the second quarter of 2022, residential sales decreased by 1.6% due to milder weather. Commercial deliveries increased by 1.5%, while industrial sales improved by 2.4% year over year, reflecting the recovery from pandemic conditions. Total distribution deliveries moved up 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Total operating expenses for the second quarter amounted to $2,348 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s $2,059 million, due to the higher fuel cost and the purchased power cost.



In the second quarter, the operating income was $471 million, down 16.5% from $564 million in the year-ago quarter.



In May 2022, FE closed the minority interest sale of FirstEnergy Transmission, LLC for the purchase price of $2.4 billion, and the proceeds have been deployed to strengthen the balance sheet and fund regulated capital investments.

Financial Update

As of Jun 30, 2022, FE had cash and cash equivalents of $478 million compared with $1,462 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Jun 30, 2022 were $20,763 million, down 6.7% from $22,248 million on Dec 31, 2021.



Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2022 was $1,283 million compared with $1,347 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

FirstEnergy provided the third-quarter 2022 earnings guidance in the range of 70-80 cents per share. FE reiterated the 2022 earnings guidance in the range of $2.30-$2.50 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of $2.40 per share is on par with the midpoint of the guided range. FirstEnergy also anticipates achieving targeted FFO/Debt of nearly 13% in 2023, a year ahead of the initial target in 2024.



FirstEnergy reiterated its plan to invest $3.3 billion in 2022, up 15% compared with 2021, to strengthen the grid and lead a clean energy transition. FE expects to invest $17 billion in the 2021-2025 period, of which $8.6 billion will be directed toward grid modernization and increasing resiliency, $1.7 billion for conservation and $6.5 billion for clean energy transition and customer-centric growth projects.

