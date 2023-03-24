FirstEnergy (FE) Declares $0.39 Dividend

FirstEnergy said on March 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share ($1.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.39 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $37.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.00%, the lowest has been 3.03%, and the highest has been 5.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.47% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for FirstEnergy is $45.10. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.47% from its latest reported closing price of $37.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for FirstEnergy is $12,298MM, an increase of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1459 funds or institutions reporting positions in FirstEnergy. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FE is 0.28%, a decrease of 5.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 530,647K shares. The put/call ratio of FE is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 28,832K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,698K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,878K shares, representing an increase of 29.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 57.98% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 18,968K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,498K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,190K shares, representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FE by 6.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,919K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,860K shares, representing a decrease of 30.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FE by 99.99% over the last quarter.

Firstenergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.