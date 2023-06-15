FirstEnergy (FE) Arm Upgrades High-Voltage Transmission Line

FirstEnergy Corporation FE announced that its subsidiary, American Transmission Systems, Inc (“ATSI”), has upgraded a high-voltage transmission line in Clark County, OH. The idea is to strengthen the regional transmission system and improve service reliability for about 35,000 consumers in the area.



The project is a part of the multi-year effort Energizing the Future, which aims to modernize FirstEnergy's transmission system using cutting-edge machinery and technology. These will strengthen the power grid and reduce the frequency and duration of customer outages.



FirstEnergy has committed more than $10 billion to the Energizing the Future program through 2022.

Need for Upgrades

A rise in temperature not only increases the demand for electricity but also poses a threat to electric infrastructure. The upgrades and maintenance at regular intervals are crucial in maintaining service reliability and ensuring customer satisfaction.



The 69-kilovolt transmission line traverses Springfield Township and Moorefield Township for a distance of slightly more than 11 miles to the northeast, with sections of the line running alongside Interstate 68. ATSI replaced 105 wood poles over a six-mile stretch of the line and installed five new steel poles on foundations. The objective was to reduce unanticipated outages caused by extreme weather.



The FE subsidiary also installed new wires along a portion of the route and made equipment upgrades at four substations that connect to the line. Construction work on the $20-million project started in August 2022 and ended in June.

Utilities' Focus on Infrastructure Upgrades

In order to provide reliable service to customers, utilities make systematic investments to upgrade transmission and distribution lines and develop new substations. The idea is to warrant proper supply of electricity to millions of customers across the United States.



Apart from FirstEnergy, other electric power companies like Xcel Energy, Inc. XEL, Exelon Corporation EXC and Duke Energy DUK are also adopting measures to strengthen their existing infrastructure.



Xcel Energy aims to spend $29.5 billion during 2023-2027, out of which the company plans to invest nearly $18 billion in strengthening its electric distribution and transmission operations.



XEL’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year improvement of 6%.



Exelon invests substantially in infrastructure projects. It plans to spend nearly $31.3 billion during 2023-2026 on regulated utility operations for grid modernization and enhancement of its infrastructure’s resilience.



EXC’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 4%.



Duke Energy remains focused on expanding its scale of operations and implementing modern technologies at its facilities. It invests heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects. Almost 85% of the company’s planned investment funds its generation fleet transition and grid modernization. This includes approximately $75 billion to modernize and strengthen its transmission and distribution infrastructure.



DUK’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 6.5%.

Price Performance

In the past month, shares of FirstEnergy have rallied 1.8% against the industry’s 1.5% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

FirstEnergy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exelon Corporation (EXC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.