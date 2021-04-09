FirstEnergy (FE) Announces Plans to ReduceTree-Related Outages

In order to enhance the reliability of its services, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. FE are working consistently on vegetation management. The program will ensure better upkeep of the trees, proper maintenance of electric facilities and to this end, the company plans to spend $316.1 million.



FirstEnergy is working steadily on maintaining its infrastructure. In this direction, it employs tree contractors, annually, who work round the year to ensure proper vegetation management in the company’s electric lines. Remarkably, in 2020, the company recorded a 45% decline in tree-related outages from 2019-levels. Also, the duration of inconvenience caused to the customers due to service interruptions dropped 75%.



During the 2018-2023 forecast period, the utility anticipates investing $17.6 billion in strengthening its transmission and distribution network, and fortifying the infrastructure. In 2021, it expects to spend up to $3,015 million while in 2022 it estimates to invest up to $3,025-$3,275 million. Also, it provided the capital expenditure guidance for 2023 in the range of $2,955-$3,205 million.



With the reopening of business activities, commercial and industrial demand is slowly returning to pre-COVID levels. Also, improvement in residential demand is likely to continue. Hence, to cater to this likely hike in demand, the company needs to undergo some renovation. Effective maintenance will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the company’s customers that it serves in different states and increase the reliability of its service.

Utilities Focus on Infrastructure

To provide 24X7 supply of electricity to consumers, utilities are investing heavily in strengthening infrastructure. They are replacing old transmission and distribution lines, undergrounding distribution lines and adopting technological upgrade to increase the resilience of infrastructure for withstanding the impact of hurricanes, storms and other natural calamities.



Utilities like Xcel Energy XEL increased its investment plans to $24.3 billion from $23.5 billion in the 2021-2025 time period. NextEra Energy NEE chalked out plans to invest in the range of $50-$55 billion in different projects during the 2019-2022 time frame to modernize and strengthen its existing infrastructure. DTE Energy DTE currently expects to make capital investments of $14 billion over the 2021-2025 period, which include $5 billion for capital replacements and other projects, $7 billion for distribution infrastructure and another $2 billion for new generation.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past three months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 15.9%, outperforming the industry’s rise of 3.9%.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FirstEnergy Corporation (FE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



DTE Energy Company (DTE): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.