FirstEnergy (FE) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for FirstEnergy (FE). Shares have added about 4.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is FirstEnergy due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

FirstEnergy Q2 Earnings On Par, Revenues Lag Estimates



FirstEnergy reported second-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 56 cents per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The bottom line increased 19.1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 47 cents. The year-over-year increase in earnings reflects the company's Energize365 investment plan, including rate base growth in distribution and transmission formula rate programs, higher distribution sales and constructive regulatory outcomes in multiple jurisdictions.



On a GAAP basis, the second-quarter earnings were 8 cents, down 80.5% from 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $3.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.47 billion by 5.58%. The top line, however, increased 9.1% from $3 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

Distribution Services and Retail Generation: Revenues from this segment totaled $2.62 billion, up 10.2% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



Transmission: Earnings from this segment amounted to $0.58 billion, up 6.5% from $0.52 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



Other: Revenues from this segment amounted to $84 million compared with $113 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $2.86 billion, up 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $2.52 billion. The year-over-year increase in other operating expenses resulted in an overall increase in expenses, while the cost of fuel and purchased power was lower than the year-ago quarter.



The company reported an interest expense of $285 million, up 3.3% from the prior-year quarter’s level of $276 million.



On a weather-adjusted basis, total distribution deliveries increased 3% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Weather-adjusted usage increased 4% and 7% among its residential and commercial customers, respectively.

Financial Highlights

As of Jul 29, 2024, FE reported available liquidity of $5.80 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $508 million.



Long-term debt and other long-term obligations as of Jun 30, 2024, totaled $20.83 billion compared with $22.89 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.



Net cash from operating activities for the first six months of 2024 totaled $1.07 billion compared with $213 million used for operating activities in the year-ago period.

Guidance

FirstEnergy reaffirmed 2024 earnings per share in the range of $2.61-$2.81. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.70, a tad lower than $2.71, the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



FirstEnergy reaffirmed its long-term annual operating EPS growth rate of 6-8%. FE will continue with its capital investment plan of $26 billion for the 2024-2028 period.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

Currently, FirstEnergy has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision has been net zero. Notably, FirstEnergy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

FirstEnergy belongs to the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry. Another stock from the same industry, NextEra Energy (NEE), has gained 4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended June 2024.

NextEra reported revenues of $6.07 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -17.4%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares with $0.88 a year ago.

For the current quarter, NextEra is expected to post earnings of $1.01 per share, indicating a change of +7.5% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +1.8% over the last 30 days.

NextEra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of D.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.