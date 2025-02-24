News & Insights

Stocks
FE

FIRSTENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $FE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

February 24, 2025 — 04:06 pm EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FIRSTENERGY ($FE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,187,760,095 and earnings of $0.73 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FIRSTENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 396 institutional investors add shares of FIRSTENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 6,991,866 shares (+73.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,136,429
  • FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP removed 3,557,667 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $157,782,531
  • SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 3,133,083 shares (+60.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,634,041
  • MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 1,883,387 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,921,134
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,736,276 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,069,059
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,665,620 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,258,363
  • FMR LLC removed 1,572,595 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,557,829

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FIRSTENERGY Government Contracts

We have seen $13,160,950 of award payments to $FE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.