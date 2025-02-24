FIRSTENERGY Earnings Preview: Recent $FE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FIRSTENERGY ($FE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,187,760,095 and earnings of $0.73 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FE stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
FIRSTENERGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 396 institutional investors add shares of FIRSTENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 6,991,866 shares (+73.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,136,429
- FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP removed 3,557,667 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $157,782,531
- SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP added 3,133,083 shares (+60.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,634,041
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 1,883,387 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,921,134
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,736,276 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,069,059
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,665,620 shares (+3.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,258,363
- FMR LLC removed 1,572,595 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,557,829
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
FIRSTENERGY Government Contracts
We have seen $13,160,950 of award payments to $FE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ELECTRICITY - UTILITIES GRC LEWIS FIELD: $4,078,417
- THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE (IRS) LOCATED AT 250 MURALL DRIVE, KEARNEYSVILLE, WV, 25430, REQUIRES ELECTRI...: $1,364,666
- UTILITY ENERGY SERVICES CONTRACT (UESC) ENERGY CONSERVATION PROJECT WITH POTOMAC EDISON FOR BUILDINGS 101A,...: $1,328,626
- ELECTRIC SERVICES FOR THE IRS MARTINSBURG ENTERPRISE COMPUTING CENTER (ECC) AND CHILDCARE CENTER IN KEARNEY...: $1,207,333
- ELECTRIC UTILITY SERVICE: $1,108,966
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.