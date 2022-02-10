FirstEnergy Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $427 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $242 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $2.7 billion from $2.5 billion last year.

FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $427 Mln. vs. $242 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $2.7 Bln vs. $2.5 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.55 - $0.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.