FirstEnergy Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE):

Earnings: -$403 million in Q4 vs. $427 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.71 in Q4 vs. $0.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.50 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.53 per share Revenue: $3.2 billion in Q4 vs. $2.7 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56-$0.66

