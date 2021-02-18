FirstEnergy Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE):

-Earnings: $242 million in Q4 vs. -$111 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.45 in Q4 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.47 per share -Revenue: $2.5 billion in Q4 vs. $2.7 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $335 - $390 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.