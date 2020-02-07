Markets
FirstEnergy Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE):

-Earnings: -$111 million in Q4 vs. $128 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.20 in Q4 vs. $0.25 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.50 per share -Revenue: $2.7 billion in Q4 vs. $2.7 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.60 to $0.70

