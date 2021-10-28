FirstEnergy Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $463 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $454 million, or $0.84 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $3.1 billion from $3.0 billion last year.

FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $3.1 Bln vs. $3.0 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.65

