FirstEnergy Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $454 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $391 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $3 billion

FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.84 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.79 -Revenue (Q3): $3 Bln vs. $3 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.