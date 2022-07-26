FirstEnergy Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $187 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $58 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, FirstEnergy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $2.8 billion from $2.6 billion last year.

FirstEnergy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $187 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $2.8 Bln vs. $2.6 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 - $0.80 Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.50

