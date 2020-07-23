FirstEnergy Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for FirstEnergy Corp. (FE):

-Earnings: $309 million in Q2 vs. $308 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.57 in Q2 vs. $0.58 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.54 per share -Revenue: $2.5 billion in Q2 vs. $2.5 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $395 - $450 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.60 Full year revenue guidance: $1.02 - $1.13 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.