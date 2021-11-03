FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that FE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.3, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FE was $39.3, representing a -1.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.94 and a 50.2% increase over the 52 week low of $26.17.

FE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). FE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports FE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.26%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fe Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYU with an decrease of -1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FE at 3.74%.

