FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that FE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.79, the dividend yield is 4.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FE was $37.79, representing a -14.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.10 and a 65.38% increase over the 52 week low of $22.85.

FE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports FE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.61%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FE as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVY with an increase of 23.55% over the last 100 days. DTN has the highest percent weighting of FE at 1.85%.

