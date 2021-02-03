FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that FE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FE was $31.91, representing a -39.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.52 and a 39.65% increase over the 52 week low of $22.85.

FE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). FE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.35. Zacks Investment Research reports FE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.09%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DTN with an increase of 10.39% over the last 100 days. RYU has the highest percent weighting of FE at 3.67%.

