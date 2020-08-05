FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.64, the dividend yield is 5.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FE was $29.64, representing a -43.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.52 and a 29.72% increase over the 52 week low of $22.85.

FE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). FE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24. Zacks Investment Research reports FE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.49%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FE as a top-10 holding:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VOE with an increase of 24.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FE at 1.06%.

